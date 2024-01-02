South Africa’s Cape Town International Airport has emerged as the third-best international airport in global airport rankings.
This is according to findings made by AirHelp, which advocates on behalf of passengers by filing customer service claims for flight disruptions that include cancellations, delays and lost luggage.
AirHelp assessed and ranked 194 of the world’s biggest and best-known airports from its database off over 4 000 airports during the period from January 1 to September 30, 2023.
It looked at information on each airports’ on-time performance and combined it with passenger insight on the facilities and experience of using the airports and scored these airports based on these factors.
The airports were scored out of 10, and Cape Town International Airport received an overall AirHelp score of 8.48 out of 10.
Here is how the list of top 10 best airports in the world looks:
1. Muscat International Airport, Oman (8.54)
2. Recife/Guararapes-Gilberto Freyre International Airport, Brazil (8.49)
3. Cape Town International Airport, South Africa (8.48)
4. Brasília-Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek International Airport, Brazil (8.43)
5. Doha Hamad International Airport, Qatar (8.41)
6. Osaka Itami International Airport, Japan (8.37)
7. Belem/Val-de-Cans International Airport, Brazil (8.36)
8. Belo Horizonte Tancredo Neves International Airport, Brazil (8.35)
9. Tokyo Narita International Airport, Japan (8.31)
10. Amami Airport, Japan (8.27)
Looking at the list, Cape International Airport is the best airport in the Africa region as the only airport in the top 10.
Brazil has the most best-ranked airports with four airports on the list, followed by Japan with three best-ranked international airports.