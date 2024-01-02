This is according to findings made by AirHelp, which advocates on behalf of passengers by filing customer service claims for flight disruptions that include cancellations, delays and lost luggage.

South Africa’s Cape Town International Airport has emerged as the third-best international airport in global airport rankings.

AirHelp assessed and ranked 194 of the world’s biggest and best-known airports from its database off over 4 000 airports during the period from January 1 to September 30, 2023.

It looked at information on each airports’ on-time performance and combined it with passenger insight on the facilities and experience of using the airports and scored these airports based on these factors.

The airports were scored out of 10, and Cape Town International Airport received an overall AirHelp score of 8.48 out of 10.