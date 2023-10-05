Capsicum Culinary Studio students get opportunity to work at top Mauritius hotels

Dedication and hard work has paid off for 12 South African students, who have been given the opportunity to get practical culinary experience at Mauritius’s leading hotels. The students left South Africa to gain international exposure and training at 5-star hotels on the island: JW Marriott Hotel, Lux Belle Mare Hotel and Constance Prince Maurice Hotel.

According to Sifiso Chiloane, Capsicum’s Academic Training Co-ordinator, the students were selected as part of Capsicum's Work-Integrated Learning (WIL) programme from the school’s Pretoria and Rosebank, Johannesburg campuses. Chiloane said that the programme gives students the opportunity to get practical experience in real-world industry settings, allowing them to apply their theoretical knowledge in real-world work environments, while enhancing their skills and preparing them for successful careers in the hospitality industry. “The opportunity for 12 third-year students from the two campuses to embark on WIL experiences in Mauritius came about through our commitment to providing our students with a well-rounded education that includes exposure to international experiences.

“This not only broadens their culinary skills but also exposes them to different cultures, cuisines and industry practices,” said Chiloane. He also said that during the five-month training period, they would work in various sections of the hotels' culinary departments, including the hot kitchen, cold section and pastry. Although this is the school’s first time placing students in Mauritius under the WIL programme through partnerships and networking, it has provided other international internship opportunities to its students.

“Our experience in facilitating international placements and supporting students in gaining valuable work experience abroad has been well-established, and we have a track record of connecting our students with internship opportunities and job placements in various locations around the world, including the US and Dubai. “We also currently have over 950 placements in top hotels across South Africa,” said Chiloane. He said that they are incredibly proud of the opportunities the students have been given to participate in the WIL programme in Mauritius.