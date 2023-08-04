Cathay Pacific resumes direct flights, reuniting South Africans with Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific's much-anticipated non-stop flight between South Africa and Hong Kong has officially resumed after a three-year pause. The flight aboard the Airbus A350-900 departed at 11.20am on August 2, 2023, from Joburg's OR Tambo International Airport.

The airline has reintroduced three weekly flights, reconnecting the country with Hong Kong and extending its reach to other destinations beyond. Passengers on the A350 aircraft, which offers Business, Premium Economy, and Economy cabin classes, were greeted with a traditional Lion Dance, symbolising good fortune in Chinese culture. Prior to take off, a delightful selection of sweet treats was served, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Rakesh Raicar, Cathay Pacific's regional general manager for South Asia, Middle East, and Africa, expressed excitement over the revival of this route, which now operates three times a week on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. He highlighted that the resumption marks a significant milestone for local air travel, providing South African customers with the ease and convenience of a direct link to Hong Kong and other exotic destinations in Asia for both business and leisure purposes. Raicar also noted the strong demand for the flights and positive forward booking trends.

To commemorate the return of South African tourists to Hong Kong, 450 lucky individuals have been granted tickets to Hong Kong courtesy of Cathay Pacific as part of the World of Winners campaign, generously sponsored by Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). Raicar added that the airline’s return to South African skies is a happy occasion for not only Cathay Pacific, but also for customers and South African tourism alike. “As demand for corporate and leisure travel to Hong Kong and other key markets grows, the resumption of flights to Hong Kong, and connecting our customers to the rest of the Greater Bay Area with a wide range of reliable and convenient inter-modal services couldn’t have arrived at a better time.