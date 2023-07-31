Cruise line going full steam ahead with sustainability plan

MSC Cruises announced that it had published its sustainability report and revealed that it had made progress across key workstreams of its sustainability action plan, including targeting net-zero operations by 2050, looking after its people, supporting sustainable tourism and developing its sustainable procurement policy. It also said the carbon intensity of its fleet was down by 33.5% since 2008 and that it had launched its first vessel powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) as part of efforts towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

“The sustainability strategy is informed by the materiality assessment carried out in 2019 and revisited in 2021. This process has ensured that MSC Cruises’s attention is focused on issues of the most significant importance to MSC Cruises’ external and internal stakeholders and where its impact on the world means the company has a responsibility to act,” said the cruise line. According to MSC Cruises, its sustainability action plan is focused on 6 workstreams: transitioning to net-zero emissions, improving local air quality, and scrutinising resource use and waste, supporting sustainable destinations, developing terminals, supporting its people and crew’s well-being and procuring with a responsibility to the environment. “The six areas of the sustainability action plan align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aims – a shared vision for the role that individuals, businesses and governments must play in transitioning to a sustainable world,” said MSC Cruises.

The cruise line also revealed that its Sustainability Advisory Board for the Cruise Division of MSC Group, which includes the MSC Cruises brand, was chaired by executive chairperson Pierfrancesco Vago. The board is responsible for ensuring the continued relevance of the sustainability strategy and for reviewing progress, guided and supported by the sustainability team. MSC Cruises’ sustainability vice-president, Linden Coppell, said the company was getting input from employees, guests, and key external stakeholders to ensure the appropriateness and continued relevance of its sustainability strategy and sustainability action plan.