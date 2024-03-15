Cruise line offers 4 new ship upgrades due to popular demand from guests

When it comes to business, the customer is always right and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has shown guests that it values their opinion with the addition of four new enhancements on its ship, the Norwegian Joy. According to the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Joy received a new Thermal Suite in the Mandara Spa and Salon, a redesigned Three-Bedroom The Haven Premier Owner’s Suites, an expanded Vibe Beach Club and 24 new balcony staterooms following popular demand.

NCL president David Herrera said their guests requested the enhancements to Norwegian Joy. “We strive to evolve the on-board experience based on our guests’ wants and needs, and this is another example of how we put them first in our decision-making. “From an expanded spa to additional spacious accommodations, with these new updates, we have given our guests more space to relax, unwind and enjoy their time on board with their loved ones,” said Herrera.

According to the cruise line, Norwegian Joy emerged from three weeks in dry dock in Rotterdam on February 11 before embarking on an 11-day transatlantic voyage from Southampton to Miami. Guests were able to experience the brand new thermal suite at the Mandara Spa and Salon, which is now the largest within the Breakaway-Plus class ships. It offers reinvigorating four senses loungers, a sauna, an ice room and a steam room. Additionally, some of the guests got to enjoy the ever-popular and exclusive adults-only Vibe Beach Club, which underwent an expansion and now boasts a similar layout to the Vibe Beach Club available on Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Bliss, with new private luxe cabanas.