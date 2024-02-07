Dining with vultures – a conservation triumph

Every day at 1pm, hundreds of vultures gather to feed on leftover meat and bones from on-site restaurants, showcasing the lodge’s role in maintaining ecosystems and protecting these birds for future generations.

These incredible birds act as a protective buffer, safeguarding both livestock and humans from diseases like foot and mouth. Unfortunately, many vultures face threats such as poisoning, leading to the critical endangerment of certain species.

Poachers targeting elephants and rhinos often poison carcasses to deter vultures from drawing attention to the kills. Additionally, electrocution from power lines and use in traditional medicine contribute to the decline of vulture populations.

Conservation efforts include initiatives like providing uncontaminated meat through “vulture restaurants”. Attendance for this eye-opening experience is free and features an informative talk by conservationist Moses Gagira.