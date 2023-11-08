Do you have what it takes to live on a private island for a year and get paid $185 000?

Dream jobs are scarce, so the possibility of living on a private luxury island might just be on everybody’s wish list. The New York Post reported that a billionaire with a private island was seeking out a couple to live on the island for a year. They will be compensated with a salary of $185 000 (R3.5 million).

It said the the job listing was posted on Fairfax & Kensington, a private household staffing company. According to Fairfax & Kensington, it is seeking a highly experienced domestic couple with a background in luxury hospitality and ultra-high net worth individual (UHNW) estates for their billionaire client as an exciting opportunity on a newly acquired private island in the British Virgin Islands exists. “The principal envisions this dynamic couple to not only maintain and oversee the island but also actively promote it, participating in a unique campaign to attract ‘barefoot luxury tourism’ as the island undergoes significant transformation,” said Fairfax & Kensington.

The couple would be expected to promote the island as a “barefoot luxury” destination while documenting their experiences as well as the transformation of the island, co-ordinate and manage events and special occasions hosted on the island and ensure the smooth day-to-day operation of the island’s facilities and infrastructure, to name a few. As a trade-off, the couple would get the opportunity to to live and work in one of the most stunning parts of the world, have access to the island’s amenities and flights, food and accommodation as well as one return flight home a year. While the job sounds like a lucrative deal, X users were not too sure about it.

X user Dod Hodson said: "While filming them the whole time. Update: The 'mystery' billionaire has been revealed to be Mr. Effrey Jepstein."



Another user, Stephenie McGrath, said: "Sorry, that sounds creepy as hell." Bohdi Swayze said: "Sounds like a horror movie plot."