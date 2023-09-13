Emirates and United Codeshare Partnership expands Mexican destinations for South African travellers

Emirates is expanding their codeshare partnership with United Airlines to include nine destinations in Mexico. South African customers of Emirates can now gain access to eight new destinations in Mexico, in addition to Mexico City, which Emirates already serves. This expanded codeshare network between Emirates and United currently encompasses numerous cities in the United States. What makes this development particularly noteworthy is that Mexico becomes the first country outside of the United States to be integrated into this growing network.

The key benefit for South African travellers lies in the flexibility and choice this codeshare partnership offers. Passengers flying on Emirates to two U.S. cities, Chicago or Houston, now have the opportunity to connect to other leisure destinations in Mexico. These newly accessible Mexican destinations include Cancun, Cozumel, Monterrey, Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, San Jose Del Cabo, Leon/Guanajuato, and Queretaro. Cancun

Known for its stunning white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant nightlife, Cancun is a paradise for beach lovers and partygoers alike. It's also a gateway to ancient Mayan ruins, such as Chichen Itza and Tulum. Cozumel This island is a diver's dream, with world-class coral reefs and underwater caves to explore. It offers a more relaxed atmosphere compared to Cancun, making it perfect for a tranquil getaway.

Monterrey As an economic and cultural hub of Mexico, Monterrey offers a mix of modernity and tradition. The city is surrounded by dramatic mountains, making it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and hikers. Puerto Vallarta

Nestled along the Pacific coast, Puerto Vallarta boasts picturesque beaches, a charming old town, and a thriving art scene. It's also a gateway to exploring the lush Sierra Madre mountains. Guadalajara Mexico's second-largest city, Guadalajara is renowned for its rich culture, historic architecture, and delicious cuisine. Don't miss trying traditional dishes like birria and of course, tequila.

San Jose Del Cabo Located in Baja California Sur, this serene hamlet offers a relaxed atmosphere and beautiful beaches. It's an ideal spot for a romantic getaway. Leon/Guanajuato

Leon is known for its leather goods and is a great place for shopping. Nearby Guanajuato is a UNESCO World Heritage city with colourful streets, stunning architecture, and rich history. Queretaro Queretaro is another UNESCO World Heritage city with well-preserved colonial architecture, historic churches, and a charming old town. It's an excellent destination for history buffs

In addition to the expanded codeshare partnership, Emirates is offering more flexibility in flight timings for customers travelling to Mexico City. Depending on their travel plans, passengers can choose between two options: they can either fly to Mexico City using Emirates' daily services from Dubai with a layover in Barcelona, or they can separately book codeshare flights to Mexico City. This expansion of the codeshare network not only benefits those travelling to Mexico City but also allows customers from the nine Mexican destinations to connect to other destinations on Emirates' extensive network through Chicago or Houston.

Tickets for codeshare destinations in Mexico can be purchased via emirates.com and preferred travel agencies, with travel starting on September 14. With the addition of these new Mexican destinations, the enhanced codeshare network now include a total of 134 destinations, accessible from United's gateways in the United States. Furthermore, nearly 100 additional points across the United States, Canada, Central and South America, and the Caribbean are available for customers to choose from on an interline basis.