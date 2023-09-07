According to Hospitality Net, the baby boomer generation is making a significant impact on the hospitality and tourism sectors. These travellers now possess both time and money to journey, with some retired individuals even managing to take on four or more trips annually.

Expedia's research reveals that baby boomers exhibit a strong sense of adventure. This indicates they aren't satisfied with mellow or mediocre vacations. Instead, they seek experiential travel, where they emphasise “experiencing” a location by connecting with local traditions, culture, and food. Below are adventurous destinations suitable for South African baby boomers.

The Panorama Route If you're all about hitting the road for an awesome adventure, South Africa's got amazing landscapes waiting for you such as the Panorama Route. It winds through the highlands of Mpumalanga or the fancy-sounding Great Escarpment of the Drakensberg.

Imagine a chill road trip where you soak in big views, rocky cliffs, and a whole bunch of greenery. It's like nature's showtime! If you happen to be travelling along the Panorama Route, it would be advisable to include a stop at the Blyde River Canyon. This substantial green canyon holds a noteworthy position in the hierarchy of canyons globally, securing the third rank in terms of size. Furthermore, it serves as an avian enthusiast's haven, being the sole location in South Africa where the elusive Taita Falcons are known to breed.

Additional notable bird species, such as the Blue Swallow, Southern Bald Ibis and the Brown Scrub Robin, also inhabit the region. Amid the verdant surroundings, visitors can enjoy leisure time at designated picnic areas or partake in outdoor barbecuing activities. At the canyon wonderland there's Pinnacle Rock, a tall tower made of rock that's 30 meters high. And then there's God's Window, which, if you're lucky and the weather's playing nice, gives you views all the way to Mozambique; nature's big-screen TV on a clear day.

Plettenberg Bay and Tsitsikamma Plettenberg Bay, with its stunning stretch of Atlantic Ocean coastline, is the ultimate chill-out spot. And for folks crazy about marine creatures, here's a titbit: the World Cetacean Alliance (WCA) recently crowned Plettenberg Bay a Whale Heritage Site. No big deal, just one of seven places worldwide and the third in South Africa to earn this status.

Naturally, this dreamy bay has become a hotspot for whale-watchers. The prime time? From June to September, when Humpback and Southern Right whales drop by for their baby-making business. So, if you're up for some adventure, you know where to head. If you're gearing up for a road trip from Cape Town to Plettenberg Bay along the breathtaking Garden Route, make sure to include some exciting stops along the way.

Begin your journey with a visit to the enchanting African Penguin colony at Boulders Beach, where you can witness these charming birds in their natural habitat. Afterwards, treat yourself to a delightful lunch or dinner in the coastal town of Mossel Bay. As you venture further along this scenic route, keep your eyes peeled for some incredible wildlife sightings where you might just spot zebras, springboks, and even ostriches along the way, adding an extra layer of adventure and wonder to our memorable trip.

For example, Spekbos Restaurant in the awesome seaside town of Mossel Bay is a foodie paradise with spectacular views. Spekbos is all about embracing local goodness, it's all bursting with Garden Route flavours. Here you can also enjoy a safari experience at Botlierskop Game Reserve which offers an incredible safari experience in the heart of nature. You'll have the chance to witness Africa's magnificent wildlife up close, including giraffes and lions, all within a stunning natural setting. Planning to overnight? Enjoy the comforts of modern luxury in the lodges and tents at Botlierskop. These accommodations seamlessly blend contemporary amenities with the beauty of the natural surroundings, providing a relaxing retreat. As the sun sets over the reserve, you can unwind with a sundowner, surrounded by the serene beauty of the African wilderness.

As the sun sets over the reserve, you can unwind with a sundowner, surrounded by the serene beauty of the African wilderness. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Botlierskop Game Reserve 🇿🇦 (@botlierskopgamereserve) Now, if you venture about 483km away from Plettenberg Bay, you'll hit Tsitsikamma. Khoi people named it, and it means "place of abundant or sparkling water." Fancy, right? This place is all about untouched wilderness and the inviting Indian Ocean. Tsitsikamma doesn't play favourites – it's got something for everyone. Hikers, this is your kingdom; tons of trails await your conquest. And if you're into soaking up local artsy vibes, Storms River Arts & Crafts centre is your jam.

Check out Marilyn's 60's Diner for some serious time-travel vibes – neon signs and retro vibes galore. And hey, if you're feeling a bit wild, swing by the Tsitsikamma Wolf Sanctuary. It's the only non-profit wolf hub in South Africa.

Located ideally in the Greater Kruger Conservancy, bordering the famous Paul Kruger gate, the Kruger Gate Hotel is a convenient and inviting base from which you can explore the Kruger. You can make your stay in the Kruger as relaxing or as busy as you please, with guided safaris, spa treatments in the wild, refreshing swims in a pool overlooking wandering wildlife right in front of you and sip cocktails or local wines on a game-viewing deck. “The Kruger National Park is considered by many globally to be one of the Earth’s natural wonders that everyone should visit. It’s incredible to see all visitors to the park nurture their sense of adventure and love for nature, and we are mindful of accommodating to any guest need.