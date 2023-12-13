Fun-filled activities for the kids during the summer holiday

With the kids out of school its time to focus this summer on their entertainment and fun. There are plenty of activities for them to enjoy around the country, and if you’re looking for multi-generational family fun, these activities are also perfect for that. The awesome thing about them is you don’t have to worry about your kids becoming couch potatoes because they involve physical activity and spending the day outdoors.

Some are also educational and they are a great way to keep those little minds sharp and working, even though class is out. So if you’re wondering what you can do to treat the kids this holiday, here are some of the best places to visit this summer. Johannesburg Zoo

Lionesses relaxing at Johannesburg Zoo. Picture: Instagram A visit to the zoo is a memorable and fun activity for kids. The Joburg Zoo, established in 1904, is one of the city’s most popular attractions for both locals and tourists. Located in the leafy northern suburbs, it spans 55 hectares of what was once farmland and is home to about 2 000 animals, comprising more than 320 species. The zoo is open to the public throughout the festive season, including Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Internationally accredited, it maintains a high standard of animal welfare, nutrition and ethical conduct to ensure the physical and psychological well-being of all its animals. It also offers visitors various night and day tours, school holiday programmes, venue hire and regular events for the public. Admission is R70 for kids and senior citizens, and R120 for adults. Total Ninja Stoneridge

Total Ninja provides fun activities for young and old. Picture: Instagram If the kids need to burn off some energy this holiday, this is the place to take them. Inspired by the high-energy TV show, “Ninja Warrior”, Total Ninja is an indoor play park and fitness centre. And it is not just a cool name, it has the coolest combination of obstacles and inflatables for the kids to conquer. The black-and-red colour scheme, industrial aesthetic and funky lighting set the mood for some seriously fun action.

Total Ninja will have children of all ages (even grown-up ones) climbing, swinging, jumping, balancing, sliding and negotiating everything, from cargo nets, monkey bars, see-saws, wonky ladders and bridges, to the wrecking ball, gladiator pit, wipeout and warped wall. It’s a full-body workout, and no matter what happens, there’s always a soft landing. The park is open Monday to Sunday, and close at 9pm each day. For the under-fives it costs R80 an hour, or R120 for 2 hours, while for everyone older its R160 an hour or R240 for 2 hours.

SWAT Laser Tag, Durban and Johannesburg A mixed players group after a good game of laser tag. Picture: Instagram Laser Tag is an action-packed activity suitable for guys and gals aged six and older. It is a fun, safe, exhilarating and challenging experience for all – from the little ones up to the more seasoned veterans. The game sees players participating in an exciting laser tag mock combat game that is both safe and environmentally friendly.

SWAT Laser Tag is so safe and easy to play that no uncomfortable, restrictive protective gear is needed. Unlike paintball games, the Laser Tag gun projects a harmless, infrared beam, much like your television remote, so there are no painful bruises. Once you get used to the equipment, you will find the laser tag guns deadly accurate and be amazed at the effective range of the laser taggers. A standard package of Falcon Laser Tagger costs R150 a player, and you need a minimum 12 players.

Monkeyland Ballito A black-and-white ruffed lemur at Monkeyland. Picture: Instagram If you’re looking for a fun activity with opportunities to teach your kids about nature, then a visit to The Hidden Forest Wildlife Sanctuary near Ballito along the Dolphin Coast is a must. Visitors are taken on a wildlife tour, starting with a short drive on a safari vehicle to a 23-hectare hidden forest.

From there, they go on a guided walking tour, looking out for the multiple species of free-roaming primates that roam the sanctuary. Primates include capuchin monkeys, ringtail and black-and-white ruffed lemurs, buff-cheeked gibbons, squirrel monkeys, black howler monkeys and spider monkeys. Other animals include bushbuck, duiker and other forest wildlife. There is also a large secure parking lot, gift shop, a children's jungle gym, toilet facilities, a prayer room, cinema and licensed pizza restaurant near the reception area. Tickets for adults are R350, while children three to 12 years pay R175. Children under three get in for free. Family tickets (up to two adults and two children) are R840.

Snow Wonderland A young boy having fun tubing down a snow-covered slope. Picture: Instagram Snow is rare in Durban and, in the spirit of Christmas, why not take the kids to Snow Wonderland at Gateway. Snow Wonderland has been designed to create the ultimate all-year-round snow experience. Visitors can have fun sliding down the four slopes on tubes, with one slope specially designed for the little ones.

There is a limit on the number of people admitted for each snow session in order to avoid long queues and ensure everyone gets a fair turn. There is a seating area in the Wonderland Café and around the park for those who prefer to watch, so mum and dad can keep an eye on their youngsters and know they are safe. Kids can play in the snow, build a snow man or slide down the slopes. It costs R105 for a 45-minute snow session, or visitors can opt for a discounted spectator ticket.

Bugz Family Playpark, Cape Town Kids enjoying an indoor slide at the Bugz Family Park. Picture: Instagram The Bugz Family Playpark covers a large area and has both indoor and outdoor play areas suitable for children between the ages of two and 10 years. There is a wide variety of activities and rides, such as a choo-choo train, swing horses, a water slide, horse rides, quad bikes, free play areas, a tree house and even a castle. There is also a regular magic show and Bugz characters, who often pay the park a visit. There is no shortage of fun and the little ones will be left tired out.

Kids under three enter for free, while those three 3 to 12 years old pay R170 per child for an unlimited time. Adults and teens pay R60 and pensioners R45. Battery Park and Rollercade, Cape Town Young teen enjoying roller skating. Picture: Unsplash If your kid is energetic and loves whizzing around on wheels – be it two, four or eight wheels – then this urban park at the Waterfront is the perfect safe space to do so.

Apart from the world-class skatepark with a pump hump, quarter pipes, layback banks, ledges and rails, it also has a scooter path and space to rollerblade. Plus, for old-school roller-skating (or when the weather’s bad), inside the parking garage is Rollercade – a spacious rink with a cafe, pool tables and games arcade (booking is essential to reserve your skates). There is unlimited space to freewheel and explore on the 1.2m hectare park, and the Rollercade is vibey, with music, flashing lights and glitter balls.