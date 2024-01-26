Hospitality business trends 2024: AI, renewable energy and wellness take the lead

The hospitality industry is on the brink of a transformative year, driven by innovative technologies and evolving guest expectations. In 2024, groundbreaking trends are set to redefine the landscape, offering both unique guest experiences and enhanced operational efficiency. The green revolution

Sustainability, which gained prominence in 2023, is set to continue as a driving force. The impact of load shedding inadvertently accelerated renewable energy efforts, with hotel groups like Capital Hotels & Apartments making significant investments in solar energy. With a commitment to allocating R10 million towards renewable energy initiatives, they aim to power 80% of their properties using solar energy. As more businesses embrace solar and renewable energy solutions, the industry anticipates a dual benefit of reduced carbon footprint and operational cost savings.

Artificial intelligence Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic concept but a current reality poised to revolutionise guest experiences. From smart room services to personalized recommendations, seamless check-ins, and heightened safety measures, AI is reshaping how hotels interact with their guests.

Marc Wachsberger, CEO of Capital Hotels, envisions AI as the catalyst for a smarter and more responsive hospitality industry. He said: “The future of hospitality lies in the hands of AI, but it won’t be a case of robots taking over everyone’s jobs. AI is going to make the industry smarter and more responsive. “Those of us who jump on the bandwagon sooner rather than later will reap big rewards.”

Africa's growth opportunities The untapped potential of Africa presents opportunities for new investments, expansion, and the establishment of luxury resorts. With a burgeoning middle class and increasing interest from travellers, the continent is emerging as a land of opportunity.

Wachsberger notes that as global travel patterns evolve, Africa should become a crucial proving ground for those looking to do business on the continent. Shifting perceptions and a demographic dividend of 60% of Africa's population under 25 further enhance the region's appeal for hospitality ventures. Prioritising guest well-being

In 2024, the hospitality industry is placing a heightened focus on wellness as guests seek holistic experiences. The demand for wellness amenities, ranging from in-room fitness equipment to spa services and meditation rooms, is witnessing a surge. Hotels that prioritise guests’ well-being are positioned to thrive, not only attracting health-conscious travellers but also providing a setting for a unique and memorable stay. While predicting the future remains uncertain, the integration of AI, renewable energy, exploration of untapped markets in Africa, and a focus on wellness are anticipated to shape the trajectory of the hospitality industry in the coming years.