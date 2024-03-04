Jamnagar airport saw a surge in air traffic for Ambani family pre-wedding celebrations

Though it may be a small airport in the Oil City of India, Jamnagar Airport, also known as Govardhanpur Airport Jamnagar, has seen a surge in air traffic all thanks to the Ambani pre-wedding celebrations. According to the airport’s official X account, the airport controlled by the Indian Air Force offering both commercial as well as private flights has been decorated and is ready to accept guests from around the world for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations from March 1 to March 3.

The #JamnagarAirport has been decorated as the city is all set for #AnantAmbani and #RadhikaMerchant's pre-wedding events between March 1-3 with all the big names reaching Jamnagar for their functions.@AAI_Official @aairedwr pic.twitter.com/cQfMMoge36 — JAMNAGAR AIRPORT (@aaijamairport) March 1, 2024 Airport authorities revealed on Saturday that the airport, which normally handles fewer than 10 flights a day, received a total of about 130 flights for one of the biggest wedding celebrations in history. “As the pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant begins, Jamnagar Airport today welcomed many VIP guests from across the globe including business leaders, sports personalities & actors from the film fraternity. “A total of apprx 130 flights were operated successfully,” said airport authorities.

As the pre-wedding event of AnantAmbani & Radhika merchant begins, Jamnagar Airport today welcomed many VIP guests from across the globe including Business Leaders, Sports personalities & Actors from the Film Fraternity. A total of apprx 130 flights were operated successfully. pic.twitter.com/wmuATW52s9 — JAMNAGAR AIRPORT (@aaijamairport) March 2, 2024 According to local media reports from Asian News International (ANI), the Airports Authority of India has permitted the domestic airport to handle international flights from February 26 to March 6. Jamnagar Airport director DK Singh revealed on Sunday that since February 26, there have been 350 domestic and 86 international movements with 164 international passengers arriving. Singh also said that they have handled 4 500 passengers in arrivals as well as departures.