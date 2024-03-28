Kruger National Park launches new wilderness camp as gate project advances

Kruger National Park witnessed a significant milestone as Kruger Untamed proudly launched its latest seasonal wilderness camp, “Kruger Untamed Satara Plains Camp.” Located in the central region of the iconic Kruger National Park – often referred to as "lion country" – the new camp promises an unparalleled experience for nature enthusiasts.

Featuring 30 serviced luxury canvas suites, each equipped with en-suite camp-style bathrooms, the camp offers a blend of opulence and rustic charm. Guests can indulge in luxurious tented accommodation with comforts such as comfortable king-size beds, tasteful linens and elegant furnishings. Under the expansive Milky Way, guests are assured of a serene and restorative night's sleep at the camp.

”At Kruger Untamed Satara Plains Camp, every moment is a celebration of natures untamed spirit. Guests can embark on daily safari adventures, encountering a great diversity of wildlife up close,“ says Lysta Stander, the co-owner of Chiefs Tented camp and shareholder in the Kruger Untamed business. With a vast wilderness to explore, Kruger Untamed offers an opportunity to connect with nature, particularly during the prime months between May and September. “No doubt that our seasonal approach and commitment to minimal environmental impact influenced Kruger decision to allocate us the finest sites within the Park,” Stander adds.