La Petite Ferme on a winning streak, scooping 3 awards at the 2023 World Luxury Travel Awards

Franschhoek’s La Petite Ferme has revealed that it is on a winning streak, receiving three awards at the 17th annual World Luxury Hotel Awards 2023 after the four from the Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards 2023. La Petite Ferme general manager Riaan Kruger said that in addition to the award of Best Luxury Boutique Hotel in South Africa, La Petite Ferme’s restaurant also received recognition for Best Luxury Boutique Hotel Restaurant in Africa and Best Panoramic Views in Africa.

“This achievement, coming shortly after the previous accolades, reaffirms the exceptional status that La Petite Ferme holds in the world of hospitality,” said Kruger. The World Luxury Hotel & Restaurant Awards, founded in 2006, stands as the ultimate recognition of service excellence in the international luxury hotel sector. These awards offer worldwide acclaim with votes coming from guests, travellers and influential industry figures.

Annually, more than 300 000 international travellers cast their votes, spotlighting the finest luxury accommodations and unparalleled hospitality experiences across the globe. This event and organisation bestows accolades on outstanding contributors in the luxury hospitality industry, underscoring their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and experiences to discerning guests. Kruger expressed pride at the hotel’s achievement of gaining a coveted position among the other distinguished winners acknowledged by the World Luxury Hotel Awards.