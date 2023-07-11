Independent Online
Tuesday, July 11, 2023

LOOK: Do you endorse this mom’s travel hack of letting kids scribble on the plane’s wall to keep them quiet on flights?

A young boy enjoys a view of the sky from his window seat. Picture: Unsplash

Published 2h ago

Travelling with kids, on the road, on a train or even by plane can be a stressful time for parents.

Many have shared their tips on how to keep infants and toddlers occupied when travelling, however, when it comes to this piece of advice or travel hack, social media users weren’t too sure.

Twitter user, Internet hall of fame, posted a meme: “Mom shares colourful travel hack to keep toddlers quiet on flights”.

In the meme, a toddler is seen scribbling on the wall of the plane with a marker while his mother is holding an infant and taking a selfie.

The meme, which is currently making rounds on social media, has received 18.5 million views and 209K likes on Twitter.

Twitter users from around the world were divided on the travel hack offered by the mom with some feeling that the kids should be left to scribble, while others were disagreed

One user, @cutienataliaa, said: “They’re just kids...what are they supposed to do?”

Another user, @maaaarisolg, was not impressed and commented: “Petition for adult only flights.’

@iPunchStingrays added his opinion: “On a positive side maybe they can add drawing paper and crayons like restaurants do but for children on the flights.”

Another user, Anu, joked: “So that is why window seats cost more on flights.”

