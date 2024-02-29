LOOK: Jambo Zanzibar! Ayanda Ncwane shares photo dump of island trip

TV personality and former “Real Housewives of Durban” star, Ayanda Ncwane, took to Instagram to share pictures of her recent ‘bleisure’ trip to the island of Zanzibar, off the coast of Tanzania. According to her Instagram posts, she was a guest speaker at the Ladies Business Conference, which took place at the beginning of February.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayanda Ncwane 🇿🇦 (@ayandancwane) “A Zanzibar dump: Thank you for to @megafestbusinessawards for an incredible conference for women in Executive and leadership roles. “A big thank you for hosting me, and mostly for the opportunity to learn from fellow amazing African women who are trailblazing in their respective fields. “As I travel African countries meeting different women and our diverse cultures I learn observe a similar phenomenon that YOU GIVE A WOMAN A BRICK SHE BUILD A HOUSE,” said Ncwane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayanda Ncwane 🇿🇦 (@ayandancwane) Ncwane also uploaded pictures of her relaxing on the island chilling poolside and watching the sunset after the business conference. In one of pictures, she is seen wearing a sexy pink kimono from popular fashion boutique, Maryzo Designs, and enjoying beach life. In another picture, she is seen riding a horse on the beachfront. Ncwane’s Instragram followers had this to say about her island looks.