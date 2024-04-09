LOOK: Luxury hotel group cements its presence in Africa by unveiling tallest hotel in Kenya

Hotel group JW Marriott International announced the launch of Kenya’s tallest hotel, JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi, in the Westlands district. The hotel was officially opened by Dr William Ruto, president of the Republic of Kenya. According to the hotel group, the luxury hotel stands at 35 storeys and captures the essence of Kenya’s natural beauty and heritage.

Helen Leighton, vice-president, Luxury Brands & Communications, Marriott International, Europe, Middle East & Africa, said JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi perfectly embodies the city's contemporary yet mindful urban lifestyle. "The property combines the warmth of African hospitality with serene spaces where guests can disconnect from distraction, focus on the present moment, and reconnect with what matters most to them," said Leighton. With the hotel situated in Nairobi's entertainment and social hot spot, guests will be in close proximity to Nairobi's central business district and a number of top local attractions, including the Nairobi National Museum, Karen Blixen Museum, Maasai Market, Bomas of Kenya, and Karura Forest, an urban upland forest on the outskirts of Nairobi.