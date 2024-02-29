LOOK: Would you stay at this luxury private island resort in Saudi Arabia?

Marriott International has announced the opening of it’s 5-star luxury resort on a private island in Saudi Arabia. According to the hotel group, The St Regis Red Sea Resort, situated on the pristine Ummahat Island in the Al Wajh Lagoon, is the first private island to open in the Red Sea, one of the kingdom’s luxury regenerative tourism destinations on the west coast of the country.

Marriot International said that the brand-new resort is a destination-defining oasis with its avant-garde architecture, sustainable design details and bespoke service. The resort has been designed by renowned architect Kengo Kuma and features a collection of 90 lavish beachfront and overwater villas, offering one-to-four-bedroom accommodation, each with a private pool and sundeck. “Kuma's avant-garde architecture combines with the pristine environment of Ummahat Island in the Al Wajh Lagoon, seamlessly blending sustainable design details with motifs that echo the beauty and diversity found in Africa,” said Marriot International.

The hotel group also said that the island boasts a rich leisure environment featuring two outdoor pools, a white sand beach lined with plush cabanas, a hi-tech fitness centre, padel and tennis courts, an outdoor lap pool and vitality pool, and the Little Treasures Children’s Club. “Guests can enjoy one of the world’s unexplored treasures by snorkelling amongst unspoilt coral reefs or embarking on scuba-diving expeditions to nearby wrecks and discovery sites. “The crystal-clear water can also be enjoyed by stand-up paddleboard, sailboard, windsurfer or by kayak,” said the hotel group.

Since the destination is the epitome of luxury, guests arrive by chartered boat or seaplane and stays at the St Regis are enhanced by the renowned butler service and a curated selection of signature rituals designed to transcend the ordinary. The hotel group also said that at the heart of the resort’s purpose is a commitment to sustainability. “From the sustainable design details to the commitment to responsible tourism in Africa, every aspect of the resort is carefully considered to minimise environmental impact, while maximising guest experience,” said Marriot International.

For a gastronomical experience, the hotel said that the resort also offers an immersive cultural experience through its five distinct dining venues, each offering alfresco beachside dining. Of these, Gishiki 45 is one of the two signature restaurants, entices guests with a Japanese-inspired menu, while Tilina offers a sophisticated “reef-top” overwater grill experience. Marriot International also said that guests can enjoy an enclave of serenity at The St Regis Spa, featuring eight treatment rooms with gazebos and private outdoor treatment cabins including signature treatments that incorporate yoga and meditation, promoting wellness and relaxation.