Luxury lodge adds premium fly-in safari option for guests

Accessing South Africa’s Greater Kruger National Park has become more easier after safari lovers after Tintswalo Safari announced that guests now have the option of convenient “fly-in safaris” at the Manyeleti Game Reserve. According to the luxury game lodge, guests can fly-in using Federal Airlines’s scheduled shuttle flights, or other charter services from OR Tambo International Airport (Ortia) in Johannesburg.

Tintswalo Safari said that flights depart Ortia daily at 10.30am and at 1pm, with return flights landing at OR Tambo at 12.30pm and 3.30pm. Tinstwalo Safari at Manyeleti Game Reserve in the Greater Kruger National Park. Picture: Supplied “Shuttle flights are also available to other lodges for guests on multistop safari itineraries in the various reserves. “On landing at the Manyeleti airstrip, guests are collected by Tintswalo at the aircraft, from where it is a short 10-minute road transfer in safari vehicles directly to the safari’s main lodge, or the Manor House within the same private concession,” said the luxury lodge.

Manyeleti Game Reserve is a slice of private wilderness within the Greater Kruger National Park and unfenced to the neighbouring Timbavati and Sabi Sand game reserves. The Tintswalo Safari is one of only three lodges in the 27 000-hectare reserve, offering exceptional Big 5 game viewing experiences and low vehicle traffic in the natural wilderness. “Flying into the African bush offers the unique experience to appreciate the magnificent landscape from the air.