Michelin star chefs recruited as airline revamps its menu for business and premium class travellers

Triple Michelin-starred French chef Arnaud Lallement, renowned pastry chef Nina Métayer and Michelin-starred chef Frédéric Simonin have been recruited by Air France to create new menus as the airline looks to unveil its new offerings in April 2024. According to Air France, those flying to South Africa in its business and premium economy cabins will be treated to new gourmet delights created by distinguished new names in the world of cuisine.

“As an ambassador for French fine dining, the company continues to showcase French haute cuisine around the world,” said the airline. A sneak peak of a delightful pastry by chef Métayer for Air France’s business class. Picture: Supplied Air France revealed that chef Lallement will focus on creating exceptional new dishes in the business cabin, alongside chef Métayer, while chef Simonin will delight the airline’s customers with his delicious new recipes in the premium economy cabin. “To create these menus, the chefs work together with Servair, the world leader in in-flight catering, using fresh, local produce that change with the seasons.

“As part of the airline’s commitment to more responsible catering, the meat, poultry, milk products and eggs on each menu are of French origin, and the fish sourced from sustainable fisheries on departure from Paris. “Vegetarian menus are also systematically available in the different cabins on all the airline’s flights,” said the airline. Commenting on his work for the airline, chef Lallement said he wanted to remember the seasons and to let his unconscious speak, as if in hypnosis and to share a gourmet pleasure marked by emotion and indulgence with travellers.

Chef Métayer said that her desserts were created as real travel companions. “My gourmet yet light pastries are designed to offer travellers a feast for the senses while evoking the charm of faraway destinations,” she said. Chef Simonin’s new menus include mini scallops, citrus sauce with tapioca pearls and asparagus pasta, or peas with savoury, spinach and glazed pearl onions.