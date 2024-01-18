MSC Cruises cancels 3 Grand Voyage sailings due to Red Sea crisis

MSC Cruises has announced the cancellation of 3 repositioning Grand Voyage sailings in April from South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Europe, because of the risk to shipping in the Red Sea. The decision comes amid the Red Sea crisis resulting from conflict between the US and UK military and the Houthis in Yemen, with both sides launching attacks on each other affecting the Red Sea and Houthi controlled sites in Yemen.

In its statement, MSC Cruises said that ongoing attacks on merchant vessels in the region had forced the company to cancel a 24-night cruise of MSC Splendida from Durban to Genoa, Italy; a 21-night sailing of MSC Opera from Dubai, UAE, to Genoa; and a 23-night voyage of MSC Virtuosa from Dubai to Southampton. “The safety of passengers and crew is the number one priority and as there was no viable alternative itinerary, the Company has regrettably had to cancel the voyages. “The three ships will transfer directly to Europe without any passengers on board and avoid transiting through the Red Sea. Instead, they will sail around the west coast of Africa with no ports of call on their journeys to their respective European homeports for the summer 2024 season.