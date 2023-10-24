MSC Cruises revises East Mediterranean sailings due to conflict in Israel

MSC Cruises has announced that it has revised the East Mediterranean itineraries for MSC Sinfonia and MSC Musica in light of the geopolitical situation in Israel. In a statement issued by the cruise line, it said MSC Sinfonia’s future eight 11-night voyages will see Haifa, Israel, replaced by Istanbul in Turkey, which also means Rhodes will be replaced by Piraeus, Greece, and Izmir in Turkey will be replaced by Limassol, Cyprus.

“Starting on October 21, 2023, MSC Sinfonia’s new itinerary will be the Italian ports of Genoa, Civitavecchia and Messina followed by Piraeus, Izmir, Istanbul and Heraklion in Crete before the ship returns to Genoa, Italy,” read the statement. The cruise line also said that MSC Musica’s future three 7-night voyages from Piraeus, Greece, will see Haifa replaced by Rhodes on October 25 and Marmaris in Turkey on November 1. Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises, said: “The safety of our passengers and crew is always our top priority. We have worked rapidly to revise the itineraries of MSC Sinfonia and MSC Musica to offer an extremely attractive alternative for the winter months.”