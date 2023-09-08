The world’s first net zero greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions cruise ship voyage, MSC Euribia, has made a paradigm shift and proved that net-zero GHG emissions in maritime operations is possible today if alternative fuels are used. In a statement released by MSC Cruises, it revealed this milestone was achieved by using bio-LNG as fuel by applying mass balance significantly ahead of the 2050 target for the industry.

“Following MSC Euribia’s landmark net-zero GHG emission maiden voyage from Saint Nazaire, France to Copenhagen, Denmark, between 3 and 8 June – including one day in Amsterdam – MSC Cruises is now able to share the key data and insights gathered from the journey. “During the four-day voyage, MSC Euribia performed 11% better than her digital twin – a virtual ship reproducing the optimum energy flow and utilisation on board – achieving an overall saving of 43 tonnes of fuel,” MSC Cruises said. The cruise line revealed that MSC Euribia’s pioneering net zero GHG emissions voyage was recently recognised and awarded the Sustainability initiative of the Year 2023 at the Seatrade Cruise Awards 2023, announced on September 6 in Hamburg, Germany, a formidable accolade within the cruise industry.

“Achieving net-zero performance was made possible by using bio-LNG as a fuel. MSC Euribia utilised bio-LNG using a mass-balance system, the most cost-effective and environmentally efficient method of delivering the benefits of renewable LNG, fully recognised by the EU Renewable Energy Directive (RED II). “Each batch of bio-LNG produced was certified by the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC),” said MSC Cruises. It said the successful completion of this voyage sends a clear signal that net zero GHG emissions marine operations is possible today if alternative fuels are available and that the data harvested and information gathered during the trip will then be used to optimise the existing ships in the fleet, further driving down emissions intensity across the MSC Cruises’ fleet.