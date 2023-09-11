Oceania Cruises’ Allura to offer over 92 destinations, with maiden voyage kicking off in 2025

Oceania Cruises has announced that bookings for Allura, its newest ship, will be opened on September 13. Allura is set to join the cruise line’s fleet in summer 2025 and will offer 26 inaugural season sailings spanning more than 92 destinations on various 7-to 34-day voyages.

According to Oceania Cruises, the opulent newly-build cruise liner will boast standard staterooms measuring 87m², larger than many entry-level suites on some ultra-luxury cruise lines. Some of the destinations included in Allura’s inaugural season feature gems in the eastern Mediterranean, with the new vessel sailing her maiden voyage on a 7 day journey from Athens to Istanbul, departing on June 8, 2025. “True to her name, Allura will journey to some of the most intriguing and inspiring destinations in her opening European season with calls at iconic cities and lesser-known gems such as Cádiz, Cagliari, Messina, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo and Cinque Terre and will feature overnight stays in Istanbul, Monte Carlo, Quebec City, Montreal and New York.

“From her summer season in the Mediterranean, Allura will sail to Canada and New England for an extended season in North America before her premiere winter season in the Caribbean,” said Oceania Cruises. Frank A Del Rio, the president of Oceania Cruises, said excitement was building in advance of Allura’s debut. “This beautiful new addition to our family embodies the dynamic and dazzling future of Oceania Cruises.