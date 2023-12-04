Oceania Cruises’ Marina to receive makeover for 2024

Luxury cruise line Oceania Cruises revealed that its 1 250 passenger ship, Marina, will undergo an all-encompassing refurbishment in May 2024. Marina is the last of Oceania Cruises’ current fleet to be refurbished and means that the line boasts eight new, or better-than-new, ships. Its eighth ship, Allura, is set to launch in Spring 2025.

According to the cruise line, the refurbishment will include the addition 3 new dining options; Aquamar Kitchen, the new wellness-focused dining venue which debuted on Vista this year, an expanded poolside ice cream parlour serving milkshakes and smoothies with inventive flavours from artisan ice cream company Humphry Slocombe, and a new casual al fresco trattoria offering sumptuous Italian dishes and freshly made pizzas. Frank Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises said Marina is a ship designed by foodies and built by foodies, for foodies. “We are renowned for serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea, and this is not just a tagline, it is a mantra which we have built the business around. Food is the foundation of what we do onboard each of our ships, and globally, in the destinations we visit.

“This refresh of Marina will see her updated to offer three exciting new dining venues. We are especially thrilled to expand the Aquamar Kitchen concept to Marina, following its incredible reception from guests since it was unveiled aboard Vista in May,” said Del Rio. Oceania Cruises highlighted that Marina and her sister Riviera were the very first true foodie ships in the world and are now joined by Vista and Allura. “Marina and Riviera were the first ships ever to have an onboard cooking school and have more galley space and more fresh food storage than any other ship.

“Oceania Cruises has the highest percentage of culinary personnel devoted to the dining experience than any other cruise company. “To ensure the impeccable quality of each dish, the line has one chef for every ten guests; half of the crew onboard is dedicated to the cooking or serving of food,” the luxury cruise line said. Oceania Cruises said that in addition to the 3 new dining options, Marina’s private and public spaces will be refreshed to showcase a radiant new ambiance.

“All upper suites will be reimagined with a revamped look, to become lighter, brighter, and seemingly even more spacious thanks to cleverly designed new features. “Classic steakhouse Polo Grill will also be enhanced with new carpet, stylish window treatments and a fresh design of the dining chair,” said Oceania Cruises. It also revealed that the penthouse suites will be completely refurbished with custom-crafted furniture as well as new closets and cabinetry to increase guest storage space, plus new carpets, and upholstery, updated modern lighting and thoughtful details such as more outlets and USB ports.

“Each penthouse suite will have a sleek restyled bathroom, with distinctive Italian marble throughout, abundant drawer space, and generous over-sized showers, offering the elegant residential luxury for which Oceania Cruises is renowned. “Favourite public spaces including Martinis, Horizons, The Grand Dining Room and Library will be elegantly updated with plush new carpets and refreshed upholstery, reflecting a renewed sense of grandeur while maintaining the home-away-from-home ambiance,” it said. The refurbished ship will debut on May 18, 2024, and while the ship will undergo significant cosmetic changes, rest assured that one aspect will remain constant and unchanged: Oceania Cruises’ trademark warm and personalized service.