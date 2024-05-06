Opening of luxury hotel shows confidence in Moroccan tourism

The Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) has announced the opening of its first luxury hotel, the Radisson Hotel Casablanca Gauthier La Citadelle, in the heart of the vibrant Gauthier district in Casablanca. The hotel in the thriving port city overlooking the Atlantic Ocean marks the Radisson Hotel Group’s second hotel in Casablanca and the ninth in Morocco, signalling the group’s optimism in the country’s tourism industry.

According to the group, the new hotel owned and operated by subsidiaries of Al Hoceinia Holding, boasts 133 spacious rooms including nine suites designed to offer guests a generous living space with premium amenities. “Each room is equipped with a relaxation area as well as a desk for business travellers. “The design of each room has been meticulously planned, using high-quality materials, and a modern and clean white and beige aesthetic that strikes the perfect balance between functionality and comfort, offering guests an unrivalled and harmonious travel experience,” said the hotel group.

RHG Chief Operating Officer Middle East & Africa, Tim Cordon, said they were thrilled to debut their upscale Radisson brand in Morocco with the opening of Radisson Hotel Casablanca Gauthier La Citadelle, and were grateful to Al Hoceinia Holding for the opportunity to champion Moroccan travel and tourism together. “The hotel boasts an idyllic location in the cosmopolitan Gauthier district which perfectly complements our growing portfolio in Casablanca. “Our expansion in Morocco over recent years has been remarkable, including this latest addition marking our ninth hotel opening in the country,” said Cordon.

The hotel also features the Braise Restaurant, which offers guests an unforgettable culinary experience with its wood-fired cuisine, sophisticated décor, welcoming atmosphere, live music and vast views. “The stylish Bliss rooftop bar and restaurant offers guests refined cocktails, delicious bar bites, and ambient tunes from the resident DJ while admiring the panoramic views of the city. Julian Martin, General Manager of Radisson Hotel Casablanca Gauthier La Citadelle, is confident that it will become one of the most sought-after hotels in Casablanca, and can't wait to offer guests an unforgettable stay.