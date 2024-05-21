Road tripping buddies thankful as donations pour in to get Edna fixed and back on the road

There’s a light at the end of the tunnel for road tripping buddies Karen, James and Spence after their car, Edna, broke down on their epic travels from London to Cape Town. In the latest update from the trio, the group shared on their Instagram stories that their call for donations had been well received by the public and Edna would soon be fixed, and, hopefully, back on the road.

“Just wanted to say a HUGE thanks to everyone for their support and donations, it’ll go a long way to getting Edna fixed❤️. “We really appreciate every single person who messaged us and donated (no matter how big or small) 🚗 We’d love to message everyone individually to say thank you but unfortunately it’s not possible,” said the group. They also revealed that they had a mechanic check Edna out and he was confident that he could get Edna back on the road in a few days.

Toyota South Africa also joined the chat and offered the travelling buddies a new car to complete their epic journey. “Hey Karen, James, and Spence! We've been loving your epic journey from London to Cape Town. Edna's been a trooper, but we’re sad to see her struggling. “To keep the adventure rolling, we'd love to send Edna's newly-launched big brother, the Hilux GR-Sport, to complete your journey to Cape Town! Please check your DM for details. 😉 #TeamHilux #LondonToCapeTown.”

The trio haven’t confirmed whether they will take up the offer. However, there has been mixed reaction from X users on the group being assisted so quickly. A few were miffed that Siphelele “Popi” Sibiya, the South African travel influencer exploring Africa, did not get this kind of support.

Below are some of the comments: @matthewkanniah posted: “I love it when a plan comes together with @ToyotaSA, we all love a happy ending ❤️🫶🏽 Well done team 🤝🏽.” I love it when a plan comes together with @ToyotaSA, we all love a happy ending ❤️🫶🏽 Well done team 🤝🏽 pic.twitter.com/6XiRusA3rD

— Matthew Kanniah (@matthewkanniah) May 20, 2024 @AyandaNdlovu said: “South Africans are pretty amazing! If you read the comments they’ve been pushing this one specific agenda, bullying Toyota, while their fellow Brits have been chastising them. We are a special people.” South Africans are pretty amazing! If you read the comments they’ve been pushing this one specific agenda, bullying Toyota, while their fellow Brits have been chastising them. We are a special people — Ayanda Ndlovu (@AyandaNdlovu) May 20, 2024 @Moshopeane said: “Matthew, you need to start advocating for Popi as well. She's a South African and in need of a car! travelling in the most dangerous places by foot!”