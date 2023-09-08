SA Tourism sets the record straight over Trevor Noah’s ‘R33 million payout’ for travel ad

Some social media users are furious at the fact that “gone boy” Trevor Noah could receive a R33 million pay check for doing just a five advert in which he will promote the country. At this point the The Tourism Business Council of South Africa are only “in talks” with the heavy-weight comedian and nothing has been confirmed.

As with many issues, social media users are adding fuel to the fire as if the deal has already been signed, sealed and delivered. Upon noting that South Africans are under the impression that SA Tourism will be signing off on Noah’s big payout, they swiftly cleared the air. In a statement sent to media, SA Tourism pointed out that while they consistently engage with the greater tourism industry on various aspects of destination marketing, such as overall marketing strategies, market insights, and latest traveller trends, they will not be contributing towards this promotional advert.

“The organisation would like to clarify that we are aware of the engagements between the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) and internationally acclaimed media personality and comedian Trevor Noah, to promote our country, however, SA Tourism will not be contributing financially towards this initiative.” They added: “This particular initiative is spearheaded by the private tourism sector through TBCSA.” Meanwhile TBCSA confirmed that they are in discussions not only with Noah, but other personalities to.