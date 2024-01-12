SAA kicks off the new year with the return of flights between Johannesburg and Perth

SAA has ushered in the new year by announcing the return of its flights from Johannesburg, South Africa, to Perth, Australia. The national carrier says the inaugural flight from OR Tambo International Airport to Perth International Airport is scheduled for April 28, bookings opened on January 8.

SAA CEO Professor John Lamola said SAA’s operations to Perth were in line with the airline’s strategic plans to scale its operations to a profitable level by leveraging SAA’s capabilities as a national carrier with wide-body aircraft that could provide South Africa with long-haul intercontinental air connectivity. “Besides the global interconnectivity potential of this route, Perth has long been a favoured destination for South African and Australian travellers, with approximately 80% of our target market being visiting family and friends,” said Lamola. SAA said the Perth route marked the second inter-oceanic route to be reopened within 6 months of the successful launch of the Sao Paulo, Brazil route on October 31, 2023.

It said that a southern hemisphere travel package that went from Perth to São Paulo, through Johannesburg, with return, was now possible. “The recommencement of the route provides an easier and direct passage for both leisure and business travellers, promoting trade and cultural exchange between South Africa and Australia,” said Lamola. As a member of the global network of Star Alliance, SAA said that it was pleased that it could further enhance the seamless travel to and from Australia for customers of the 25 airlines that were co-members of the alliance.