SANParks announces tariff increases for Cape region parks

South African National Parks (SANParks) in the Cape region announced that its parks in the Cape region will see a tariff increase for 2023/24. As of this month to October 31, 2024, visitors should expect an annual tariff increase. According to SANParks, all funds generated from conservation fees will be used to oversee the conservation of South Africa’s biodiversity, landscapes, seascapes and associated heritage assets through a system of national parks.

It also said that the conservation tariff increase will apply for Agulhas National Park, Bontebok National Park, Tankwa Karoo National Park, Table Mountain National Park, West Coast National Park and parks across the landscape but here’s how each park will be affected: Agulhas National Park The daily conservation fees for South African citizens is set to increase from R52 to R55. Rates for SA children under 12 years old are 50% of the adult price at R27 per child. Children under two enter for free.

Visitors from SADC countries will pay R110 from 1 November while those from all other foreign countries can expect to pay R220. The rate for children is always half the price of the adults – at R55 and R110, respectively. Bontebok National Park The daily conservation fees for South African citizens is set to increase from R52 to R55. Rates for SA children under 12 years old are 50% of the adult price at R27 per child. Children under two enter for free.

Visitors from SADC countries will pay R85 from 1 November while those from all other foreign countries can expect to pay R169. The rate for children is always half the price of the adults – at R42 and R85 respectively. Tankwa Karoo National Park The daily conservation fees for South African citizens is set to increase from R52 to R55. Rates for SA children under 12 years old are 50% of the adult price at R27 per child. Children under two enter for free.

Visitors from SADC countries will pay R110 from 1 November while those from all other foreign countries can expect to pay R220. The rate for children is always half the price of the adults – at R55 and R110, respectively. West Coast National Park The daily conservation fees for South African citizens will increase from R70 to R74. Rates for SA children under 12 years old are 50% of the adult price at R37 per child. Children under two enter for free.

Visitors from SADC countries will pay R116 from 1 November while those from all other foreign countries may also expect to pay R116. The rate for children is always half the price of the adults – at R58. Please note that during flower season the entry fees are as follows: The daily conservation fees for South African citizens is set to increase from R104 to R110. Rates for SA children under 12 years old are 50% of the adult price at R55 per child. Children under two enter for free. Visitors from SADC countries will pay R169 from 1 November while those from all other foreign countries can expect to pay R247. The rate for children is always half the price of the adults – at R85 and R124, respectively.