SANParks call for conservation hero nominations for the 2023 Kudu Awards

The awards, in partnership with First National Bank (FNB) and TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa, seek to recognise external stakeholders and conservation heroes for their contributions and efforts in making SANParks the custodian of choice for the national parks system in South Africa.

South African National Parks (SANParks) has opened the call for nominations for the 17th annual Kudu Awards.

According to SANParks General Manager: Media, PR & Stakeholder Relations, Rey Thakhuli, the awards also aim at enhancing equitable and sustainable relationships with various external communities with a particular caring interest in the national parks of the country.

“The Kudu Awards are open to all people from various backgrounds with a passion and love for conservation and wildlife,” said Thakhuli.

Thakhuli also highlighted that the awards in essence honoured and celebrated people whose conservation efforts and national pride were exemplary.