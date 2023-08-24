SANParks call for conservation hero nominations for the 2023 Kudu Awards

South African National Parks (SANParks) has opened the call for nominations for the 17th annual Kudu Awards.
The awards, in partnership with First National Bank (FNB) and TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa, seek to recognise external stakeholders and conservation heroes for their contributions and efforts in making SANParks the custodian of choice for the national parks system in South Africa.
According to SANParks General Manager: Media, PR & Stakeholder Relations, Rey Thakhuli, the awards also aim at enhancing equitable and sustainable relationships with various external communities with a particular caring interest in the national parks of the country.
“The Kudu Awards are open to all people from various backgrounds with a passion and love for conservation and wildlife,” said Thakhuli.
Thakhuli also highlighted that the awards in essence honoured and celebrated people whose conservation efforts and national pride were exemplary.
“The SANParks vision, ‘a world class system of sustainable national parks reconnecting and inspiring society’, encourages all of South Africa to celebrate the achievements of those around them and to pay tribute to those who work effortlessly to put our parks at the forefront of conservation.
“Award winners will take home a financial reward as well,” said Thakhuli.
SANParks urged people to make nominations before the final date for entries, September 22.
It said that award winners would be announced at a function to be held in November.
The categories for awards are as follows:
Corporate
Non-Governmental Organisations
Media Contribution to Conservation and Eco-Tourism
Community Contribution to Conservation
Environmental Education
Individual Contribution to Conservation
Professional Stakeholders
Associated Partners
Women in Conservation
Youth in Conservation
Innovation
To nominate your conservation hero today, visit https://www.sanparks.org/about/events/kudu_awards/ to find a nomination form.