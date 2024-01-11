Sho’t Left weekend getaways to help you mentally prepare for 2024

Though the festive season may be over, summer is in full swing and it’s the perfect time to travel. The festive season was all about the kids and family, however, with the kids going back to school, it’s now time to unwind and focus on yourself. Of course, the new year is also the perfect time to plan how you want the year to go. This requires mental preparation and a little time away helps you gather your thoughts.

With peak travel season over, its also the perfect time to capitalise on cheaper travel deals. If you’re looking for places to visit to mentally prepare yourself for 2024, here are some tranquil locations to consider. Cayley Mountain Resort, Drakensberg Cayley Mountain Resort in Central Drakensberg. Picture: Website Cayley Mountain Resort in Central Drakensberg is the perfect place for a quick weekend getaway especially if you’re from Durban or Johannesburg.

The resort has postcard-perfect views over the majestic Sterkhorn and Cathkin Peaks. Bell Park Dam lies within easy access from the resort grounds and is the centre of many leisure activities, including Cayley Beach Club. The resort provides a tranquil and modern on-site Body Bliss Day Spa, a convenience store, restaurant & bar, and numerous fun facilities that will keep you entertained. It is the perfect mountain retreat for business, couples and family.

A stay at the resort starts from R1311 a night for 2. Paternoster Manor, Paternoster Paternoster Manor in Paternoster in the Western Cape. Picture: Website If you’re looking for a destination to relax to the soothing and calming sound of the sea then this manor in Paternoster is the perfect place.

Outside of Cape Town, Paternoster Manor is 100 metres from the beach and features elegantly decorated rooms. Each room at the manor will provide you with a satellite TV, tea-and-coffee making facilities and a private bathroom with complimentary toiletries. On-site, there is an internal courtyard and library room perfect for those moments where you want to be on your own to think.

There is also an array of activities that can be enjoyed in the surrounding area, including cycling, fishing, hiking and bird watching with the Columbine Nature Reserve close by. A stay at the manor starts from R 2079 a night for 2. 107 Dorpstraat Boutique Hotel, Stellenbosch

A luxury room at 107 Dorpstraat Boutique Hotel. Picture: Website. For those looking for the tranquillity that comes with being in the Winelands and also having some relaxing time enjoying the finer things in life, 107 Dorpstraat Boutique Hotel in Stellenbosch can be your weekend home. The boutique is named after its fantastic location on the world-famous Dorp Street in Stellenbosch’s historic town centre. Not only will you stay on a street rich in history, but you’ll be within easy walking distance of Stellenbosch’s best restaurants, coffee shops, art galleries and museums.

You can sleep in a luxury queen bed with high thread count, 100% percale cotton bed linen and wake up refreshed and ready to tackle your future. Each room contains coffee and a coffee plunger, so you can get a great start to your morning. The hotel also has a newly renovated Bistro and offers an award-winning selection of local wines. The Bistro includes an outdoor deck where you can soak in the ambience of one of South Africa’s most famous towns while enjoying great food and wine.

A stay at the 107 Dorp starts from R 1493 a night for 2. St Michaels Sands Hotel and Restaurant, Margate A view of St Michael Sands Hotel at sunset. Picture: Website If you’re looking to getting away from the buzz of Durban but still enjoy some time in the sun and beach then why not head over to Margate in the KZN South Coast.

St Michaels Sands Hotel and Restaurant has accommodation overlooking the Indian Ocean. The rooms are simply furnished rooms and include flat-screen TVs. Upgraded quarters feature ocean views, kitchenettes, and/or balconies with BBQ grills, while cottages offer kitchens and sitting areas, and sleep up to 8 guests. If cooking is not your thing, you can enjoy meals on-site at the hotel’s colourful restaurant or relax at an outdoor pool of play mini-golf.

A stay at St Michaels Sands Hotel and Restaurant starts from R 1200 a night for 2. Amadwala Lodge, Johannesburg A couple enjoys some privacy at a room with a pool at Amadwala Lodge. Picture: Website If you’re looking for a quiet hideout in the concrete jungle of Jozi Maboneng, then Amadwala Lodge comes highly recommended.

The lodge in Honeydew provides accommodation in 15 guest rooms for tourists visiting the Randburg region. Amadwala means Place of the Rock and its located in a 5.5 hectare bush environment. It is a perfect hideout within the city and you can still enjoy relaxing activities in and around Johannesburg. Amadwala is a fitting choice for travellers as a base to explore Johannesburg and its surrounding attractions, or to simply unwind.

A stay at the lodge starts from R 1235 a night for 2. Monomotapa Village @ Legend Safari Resort, Limpopo Chalets at Monomotapa Village. Picture: Website And finally for those in the Polokwane and Thohoyandou, Monomotapa Village is the perfect escape for the weekend.

This luxury, all-suite wildlife and golf resort is set within the Entabeni Safari Conservancy, a Big Five game reserve. It’s perfect for those seeking to start their year off connecting with nature and the African bush. The resort features upgraded suites with kitchenettes, and the luxe 6-bedroom lodge has a private pool, plus butler and wildlife guide service. There is also room service and there are are 4 restaurants, plus rustic bush dining.