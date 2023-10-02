South African hotels recorded an increase in occupancy in July, according to the latest figures from StatsSA

The latest figures from Statistics South Africa on Tourism revealed that South Africa’s hospitality is slowly recovering. According to StatsSA, South African hotels recorded an occupancy rate of 47.3% in July 2023, up from 45.8% in June and 45.5% in May. The data was officially released on World Tourism Day (WTD) on 27 September 2023.

A graph on hotel occupancy in South Africa from 2018 to 2023. Picture: Statistics SA. The data released also showed that the total income, measured in nominal terms (current prices), for the tourist accommodation industry increased by 17.8% in July 2023 compared with July 2022. In its findings, StatisticsSA also revealed that income from accommodation increased by 29.1% year-on-year in July 2023, the result of a 7.5% increase in the number of stay unit nights sold and a 20.1% increase in the average income per stay unit night sold. The data highlighted that in July 2023, year-on-year increases in income from accommodation were reported for; hotels (30.3% and contributing 18.7 percentage points); and ‘other’ accommodation (34.2% and contributing 10.7 percentage points).

“Income from accommodation increased by 31.7% in the three months ended July 2023 compared with the three months ended July 2022. “The main contributors to this increase were: hotels (31.8% and contributing 19.7 percentage points); and ‘other’ accommodation (37.2% and contributing 11.6 percentage points),” said StatsSA. StatsSA also reported that seasonally adjusted income from accommodation decreased by 1.4% month-on-month in July 2023 following an increase of 4.5% month-on-month in June 2023.

Also speaking at WTD celebrations, Deputy Minister of Tourism Fish Mahlalela said that international travel is making a great comeback, as per the statistics reported by StatsSA. “From January to July 2023, a total of 4.8 million international tourists arrived in South Africa, signifying a remarkable 70.6% surge compared to the same period in 2022,” said Mahlalela. He said that while this resurgence is undoubtedly encouraging, it’s important to note that these figures still lag behind the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 by a 19.0% shortfall and that the tourism sector is encouraged by these figures.