South Africa’s universities dominate the list of Top 10 universities in Africa in 2024

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), youth are one of Africa’s greatest reasons for optimism as 70% of the continents population is under 30. UNESCO said that with such a young population access to higher education for this youth should be a major driver for economic development and social cohesion, however, there are challenges to higher education on the continent as the region has an enrolment of about 9% in higher education, which is lower compared to the global average of 42%.

“Whilst there is an increase in demand for higher education, universities in the region are saturated and unable to provide an adequate learning environment, including for higher technical education. “Higher education on the continent is currently underfunded at the national level, including investment in research and development which stands at an average of 0.38% of GDP by comparison to 2.25% in Europe and North America,” said UNESCO. Despite the higher education challenges faced on the continent, the continent does have universities making strides to provide the best in education on the continent.

The QS World University Rankings 2024: Top global universities features 1 500 institutions across 104 locations and is the only ranking of its kind to emphasise employability and sustainability. The survey featured a total of 41 African universities with the majority located in either Egypt (15) or South Africa (11). If you’re planning on studying in the continent and need insight into the top rated universities, here are the Top 10 according to QS World University Rankings.

1. University of Cape Town - Western Cape, South Africa The University of Cape Town had a global ranking of 173. 2. University of Witwatersrand - Gauteng, South Africa

The University of Witwatersrand’s global ranking of 264. 3. Stellenbosch University - Western Cape, South Africa Stellenbosch University’s global ranking sits at 283.

4. University of Johannesburg - Gauteng, South Africa The University of Johannesburg has a global ranking of 306. 5. University of Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa

When it comes to global rankings, the University of Pretoria sits at 323. 6. Cairo University - Giza, Egypt Cairo University has a global ranking of 371.

7. The American University in Cairo - Cairo, Egypt The American University in Cairo has a global ranking of 415. 8. University of Kwazulu-Natal - KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

The Univeristy of KwaZulu-Natal has a global ranking of between 621-630. 9. Ain Shams University in Cairo (ASU, Cairo) - Cairo, Egypt Ains Shams University in Cairo has a global ranking between 721-730.