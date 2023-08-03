As part of efforts to widen its reach in southern Africa and provide passengers with exceptional service, TAAG Angola Airlines announced that it has partnered with Harvey World Travel Southern Africa. According to the airline, the collaboration is a strategic networking opportunity aimed at enhancing agent knowledge and understanding of TAAG destinations and product offerings.

TAAG Angola Airline said that through this collaboration, agents will receive comprehensive education on TAAG’s diverse travel options, empowering them to better serve their clientele with expert insights and recommendations. The airline’s CEO, Eduardo Fairen, said that strategic partnerships are crucial to their vision of providing world-class travel solutions. “Working closely with trade partners like HWT enables us to widen our reach and ensure our passengers receive exceptional service and personalised recommendations tailored to their preferences,” said Fairen.

TAAG Angola Airline said that it is deeply committed to achieving sustainable growth while enhancing the travel experience, and one of the key drivers for success is partnerships, namely in a post-pandemic world. “Earlier this year, TAAG forged a code-share agreement with GOL, one of Brazil’s top airlines. This collaboration connects two continents, opening up significant business, travel, and leisure opportunities and contributes to the economic growth of Angola and the region as a whole. “The airline’s forward-thinking approach is also evident in the recent announcement regarding the incorporation of nine A220-300s from April 2024 ahead, during the Paris Air Show,” it said.