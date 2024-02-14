Tech and Tourism Conference to explore how technology can enhance travel

WilliamDavid Travel announced that the inaugural Tech and Tourism Conference will take place from February 22 to 23 in Johannesburg. This groundbreaking event marks a significant milestone in exploring the untapped opportunities where technology and tourism intersect.

“In the context of the Tech and Tourism conference, recognising the importance of technology and its role in the future of the travel industry is paramount. “This conference serves as a platform to explore and discuss the intersection of technology and tourism, fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation,” said the event organiser. WilliamDavid Travel said that during the two-day conference, leaders from the travel and tech fraternity would get the opportunity to learn how businesses can position themselves at the forefront of the industry, adapt to changing consumer behaviours and drive sustainable growth in the business of the future through embracing AI and leveraging social media effectively.

The travel company also said that the conference provided a platform for immersive learning, networking and exploration while attendees could discover how technology can enhance the travel experience, making it more accessible and informative. The Tech and Tourism Conference has an impressive line-up of speakers from government officials to industry trailblazers, including South African Tourism Acting CEO Nombulelo Guliwe, Gauteng Tourism Authority CEO Sthembiso Dlamini, Tshwane Tourism Association CEO and Chairperson of N Squared Investments Nico Rowan, Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, Association of Southern African Travel Agents CEO Otto de Vries, Regional Lead at Airbnb for Middle East Africa Velma Corcoran and Women in Tech Director Erika Reeves. “Attendees at the Tech and Tourism Conference can expect a thought-provoking and insightful experience from these seven distinguished speakers and more.