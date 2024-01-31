The most luxurious residential yacht, The World, to dock in SA for a few days

Embarking on a journey that redefines luxury travel, The World, recognized as the largest privately owned residential mega yacht globally, is creating a buzz with its expansive 2024 itinerary. In a testament to its opulence, this exclusive floating community is thrilled to declare its upcoming extended visit to South Africa, marking a captivating chapter in its spectacular journey spanning six continents.

Renowned for delivering an unparalleled ultra-luxury lifestyle and a commitment to global exploration, The World is set to make waves as it graces South Africa with its presence during this remarkable voyage. Antarctica expedition The ship’s arrival in Cape Town in February follows an extraordinary expedition to Antarctica in January where residents and guests traced the footsteps of famed polar explorers and enjoyed numerous activities amid windswept scenery and incredible wildlife.

Antarctica expedition. Picture: Supplied South America and the unspoiled Tristan da Cunha Islands February brings a two-week journey to South America, with stops in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro. En route, the ship will explore the virtually untouched volcanic islands of Tristan da Cunha in the South Atlantic Ocean, a unique destination off the beaten path. Part of a British Overseas Territory, this isolated group of volcanic islands includes Tristan da Cunha, Inaccessible Island, Nightingale Islands, and Gough Island. The main island, Tristan da Cunha, is home to the archipelago's small population.

South Africa South Africa, a favoured destination, welcomes The World for the eighth time. Resident families, who actively contribute to planning the ship's annual itinerary, appreciate the unique ownership structure that sets The World apart from traditional super yachts. “We as shareholders decide and establish the ship’s annual itinerary of countries to visit well in advance, and include expeditions to remote areas,” the press statement read.

“In my opinion, having a private apartment on The World is far better, and less challenging than, the responsibilities associated with private ownership of one’s own super yacht.” Val de Vie Estate. Picture: INSTAGRAM Exclusive activities in Cape Town While in Cape Town, Residents & Guests will have the chance to explore the stunning Cape Winelands with exclusive visits to Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, enjoy the city’s thriving art scene at the world-class Bijou and Christopher Moller Galleries, and soak in outstanding natural landscapes with a hike up Lions Head.

Residents can see Cape Town through esteemed historian Dr. Dean Allen’s eyes as he delivers a private overview of the city’s history atop Table Mountain before guiding the group through significant landmarks and fascinating neighbourhoods. Thereafter the ship will sail along the South African coast, spending time in Mossel Bay where Residents will experience snorkelling among renowned marine life before sailing onto Durban and the chance to spot Africa’s Big five whilst on safari. Continuation along Africa's East Coast to Asia

Post-Cape Town, The World sails along Africa's east coast, stopping at enchanting destinations such as Mozambique, Zanzibar, and Kenya. The journey culminates in the Seychelles, where a week among the white sands awaits before setting course for a four-month exploration of Asia. Hong Kong. Picture: Supplied In the upcoming months, The World will weave through the cosmopolitan cultural centres of Tokyo, Singapore, and Hong Kong, juxtaposed with serene locations like Bali and Vietnam's Ha Long Bay.