These are the top 10 cities in the world where centi-millionaires dwell

Ever wondered where the super-wealthy live? Well, ponder no more, because Henley & Partners has released The Centi-Millionaire Report 2023. Centi-milionaires, also referred to as centis, are those whose wealth is estimated at one hundred million (as of dollars or pounds) or more.

These high-net-worth individuals hold $100 million in investable assets and are typically the founders of large multinational companies or the heirs to vast family fortunes. According to Henley & Partners, there are 28 420 centi-millionaires in the world as at June 2023, making this an elite club. Henley & Partners CEO Dr Juerg Steffen said that this wealth band is important to track as they are, in many respects, a good reflection and useful barometer when it comes to a country’s private wealth sector. Steffen said that at a country level, most centi-millionaires are concentrated in the US, followed by the large emerging markets of China and India. He revealed that certain cities and regions are home to particularly dense centi-millionaire communities.

“The USA takes the top three spots, all of which have over 500 resident centi-millionaires: New York City, which is home to 775 centi-millionaires, the Bay Area with 692, and Los Angeles with 504. “These leading cities have all grown the size of their centi populations in the past 12 months: New York’s has grown by 5.2%, the Bay Area by 11.1%, while the number of centi-millionaires in Los Angeles has ballooned by a remarkable 28.2%,” said Steffen. These are the top 10 cities in the world where centis reside:

1. New York City, US, has 775 centi-millionaires. 2. The Bay Area, US, has 692 centi-millionaires. 3. Los Angeles, US, has 504 centi-millionaires.

4. London, UK, has 388 centi-millionaires. 5. Beijing, China, has 365 centi-millionaires. 6. Shanghai, China, has 332 centi-millionaires.

7. Singapore has 330 centi-millionaires. 8. Hong Kong SAR, China, has 305 centi-millionaires. 9. Chicago, US, has 286 centi-millionaires.