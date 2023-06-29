Top-rated places to stay at for the Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban, known as Africa’s playground, is always ready to host any major event. There is a variety of accommodation options in and around the city available for travellers to pick from. The Hollywoodbets Durban July is annual horse racing, social and fashion event that takes place annually at Greyville Racecourse in Durban on the first Saturday of July.

Betters, fashionistas, celebrities and who’s who from around the country make their way to destination Durban for the glamorous social event. Like with any major event hosted in the city, accommodation closer to the venue quickly gets booked out in advance. However, if you’re a last minuter, fear not because here are some places to check out (subject to availability) if you’re looking for a place to rest your head for the glitz event. Umhlanga Drive Boutique Hotel (Endless Horizons Boutique Hotel)

Umhlanga Drive Boutique Hotel’s sea-facing king room ideal for a couple or a single traveller looking for a spoil. Picture: Instagram Although this boutique hotel is a 20 minute drive from the action at the Greyville race course, it’s perfect for those looking to enjoy the dinning and entertainment options in Umhlanga, which is becoming a popular luxury destination in Durban. The 5-star boutique hotel has unparalleled views of the Indian Ocean and offers 12 luxurious and beautifully decorated guest rooms. Aside from the variety of dinning choices available at Umhlanga, the hotel also has its own restaurant serving its gourmet menu and sundowners.

A stay at the boutique hotel starts from R2 843 a night. Radisson Blu Hotel - Umhlanga A room with views of Umhlanga at Radisson Blu Durban. Picture: Instagram One of the newest hotels in the city, Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban, Umhlanga, provides easy access to several popular beaches, such as Umhlanga Beach and Bronze Beach.

The hotel offers 206 rooms with 82 facing the qibla, making them ideal for both leisure and business purposes. The hotel’s prime location in the heart of Umhlanga means dinning and entertainment options are a within walking distance. It is the perfect place to stay while exploring Durban where you can experience ideal year-round weather and a great selection of beautiful landscapes ready to be discovered. A stay at the hotel starts from R1 713 a night.

Ocean Vista Boutique Guest House Serenity and luxury at Ocean Vista Boutique Hotel. Picture: Instagram This 4-star guest house in La Lucia, provides panoramic views of the ocean and serenity and comfort. It’s close to Gateway Theatre of Shopping and Umhlanga Main Beach, for a variety of dinning and entertainment options however the establishment also provides free full breakfast, a rooftop terrace, and a garden.

A stay at the guest house starts from R2 232 a night. Coastlands Musgrave Hotel A night view of Coastlands Hotel Musgrave. Picture: Website Closer to the action at the Greyville Racecourse is Coastlands Musgrave Hotel. The hotel offers spectacular views over Durban and has 101 modern and comfortable bedrooms.

This hotel is ideal for the discerning corporate, leisure and international traveller and is situated minutes away from Durban's iconic Moses Mabhida stadium, Greyville Racecourse, Suncoast Casino, uShaka Marine World and Durban Beaches on the Golden Mile. It also close to dinning and entertainment facilities on Florida Road. A stay at the hotel starts from R1 463 a night.

Royal Palm Hotel & Apartments by BON Hotels A one bedroom en-suite comes with a separate lounge, kitchenette and balcony, perfect for couples looking for that little extra privacy, with the right amount of space at Palm Boulevard. Picture: Instagram This ultramodern hotel is situated in the centre of Palm Boulevard, directly opposite the Gateway Theatre of Shopping on Umhlanga Ridge with beaches just 2 km away. This luxury apartment hotel boasts spacious apartments and suites featuring carpeted floors and dimmer lights. Each unit comes with a balcony, a luxurious bathroom with amenities and free wi-fi.

In keeping with a luxurious metropolitan hotel apartment complex, the Royal Palm features a retail piazza, designed with beautiful gardens and water features. There is also an all-day ground floor restaurant and a variety of entertainment and dinning options within the vicinity. A stay at the hotel starts from R1 098 a night.

Point Waterfront Apartments Relax in comfort at the Point Waterfront Apartments. Picture: Instagram These apartments offer views of the harbour in Durban and are a 10 minute walk from uShaka Marine World. Point Waterfront Apartments offers self-catering accommodation with balconies and visitors can explore eateries at Durban On Point, Bike & Bean, Bistro Robson’s On Point and Maha Cafe.

The spacious and modern apartments are air-conditioned and feature an open plan living area while guests can also prepare meals in the fully equipped kitchen. A stay at the apartments starts from R1 283 a night. The Bentley Westville

Wake up in luxury and comfort at The Bentley Westville. Picture: Instagram For a more laid-back stay outside of the city, The Bentley Westville is great option. Westville is a calm and serene suburb just 12 minutes away from the HDJ action at Greyville. The bed and breakfast is at an exclusive address nestled on a tranquil hill in tranquil and one of the original farmhouses has been newly upgraded to welcome business people, travellers, bridal parties and couples alike. It boasts luxurious suites and well manicured gardens perfect for those looking to escape the constant buzz of the city and enjoy a peaceful night’s rest.