Tourism marketers and industry professionals to meet in Cape Town for 4th annual Tourism Marketing Conference

As South Africa continues to celebrate Tourism Month this September, tourism marketers and industry stakeholders will converge at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) for the 4th annual Tourism Marketing Conference. The event taking place from September 13 to 14 , will focus on tourism marketing under the theme: “Tourism: The Future is Bright” and will bring together industry marketers and tourism professionals.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Fish Mahlalela, is set to address the conference as industry professionals delve into the latest trends, strategies, and innovations in tourism marketing. According to the event organisers, the conference will facilitate a learning experience that will help marketers of tourism products, destinations, experiences, and attractions improve their marketing efforts to ultimately attract more business and grow the tourism sector. “The two-day programme includes more than 14 speakers and will address current trends, opportunities and challenges of tourism marketing.

“The agenda includes topics such as: local tourism marketing, branding, destination marketing, innovation and technology, reputation management, social media and interactive marketing, relationship marketing, sales and lead generation, digital marketing, influencer marketing, referral marketing and more,” said the event organisers. The deputy minister will address the conference with an outlook and update on international source markets, opportunities, and trends which will allow marketers to align their own marketing efforts with that of the department of tourism. The event organisers said the conference is open to all role players of tourism products, destinations, attractions, experiences, DMO’s, RTO’s, Tourism Boards and related tourism organisations.