Safari lovers are in for a treat with the opening of another safari hotel in South Africa. Radisson Hotel Group have just announced the opening of their first safari hotel in Hoedspruit.

Centrally located 2km outside the town of Hoedspruit, Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit offers guests the chance to explore renowned tourist destinations, such as the Kruger National Park and Blyde River Canyon and is just 20 minutes from Eastgate Airport. It boasts 138 rooms ranging from standard rooms with garden and mountain views to premium suites with their own private pools and relaxing outdoor seating areas to take in the natural landscape. A premium suite at the new Radisson Safari Hotel. Each room features modern Scandinavian designs, with natural materials, wooden accents, and rich, earthy hues that honour the neighbouring African landscape.

Bathroom in a premium suite. Tim Cordon, chief operating officer, Middle East & Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, said the opening of this safari-inspired hotel marks the 11th opening in SA. “It completes our own Golden Triangle Safari offering with exquisite properties in Cape Town and the recently opened Radisson Blu Resort Mosi-oa-Tunya in Livingstone.” According to a statement sent to media, guests can enjoy South African and Lebanese-inspired cuisine at the hotel’s thatched roof restaurant, Mirage.

The Pegasus restaurant will offer fresh and wholesome Mediterranean, Italian, Mexican, and American-inspired dishes, as well as gourmet ice cream and frozen cocktails, served alongside the adults-only swimming pool. Pegasus Bar. And at the hotel’s third restaurant, Boma, guests can indulge in some of Africa’s most popular delicacies such as boerewors, bobotie, and a selection of game meat, while listening to the soothing crackling of the fire and stargazing in the clear night’s sky. Charles McCarthy, general manager of Radisson Hotel Safari Hoedspruit, said the hotel’s extensive offering will ensure that guests have an unforgettable experience whether they are enjoying a family holiday, a serene couples escape, a meeting or event.

“My team and I are thrilled to introduce the world to the perfect combination of hospitality with Radisson’s renowned ‘Yes I Can!’ service philosophy and our unmatched safari-inspired setting.” The new hotel also offers a tranquil and rejuvenating escape at its Amani Spa where guests can indulge in a variety of pampering treatments. The spa also features a health bar, hair and nail salon and a soothing steam room.