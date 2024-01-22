Turkish Airlines to launch flights to Australia ahead of European summer

Turkish Airlines announced that it will begin its long-awaited services to Australia in March. The move is expected to put downward pressure on airfares ahead of the European summer. According to the carrier, it will initially operate flights from Istanbul to Melbourne, with the flights conveniently relayed via Singapore, three times a week from March 16, this year.

Australia is the airline’s 6th continent, connecting passengers to 129 countries and 345 destinations, which makes Melbourne the 346th destination in 130 countries. “Supported by the Victorian Government and Melbourne Airport, the new route will connect Türkiye with Australia's largest Turkish community and one of the largest trading centres of Victoria, the fastest-growing state of the country. “Additionally, Turkish Airlines’ new flights will increase Melbourne's access to the European, Middle Eastern, Balkan and African markets via İstanbul, contributing to tourism, international education, business and trade potential,” said the airline.

Commenting on this, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, said the launch is significant for them. “We have realised our goal of reaching the continent of Australia, which we have been successfully working on for a while, with the confirmed flight date. “We have a significant global value that distinguishes us from our competitors as we are the airline that flies to more countries than any other in the world, ” said Bolat.

He also said that maintaining this valuable mission is a very strong motivation that drives them to work harder, more devotedly and with more enthusiasm. “With this motivation, we are excited to add Melbourne as our 346th destination to our flight network. Australia, with its natural beauty and hospitable people, becomes the 130th country and 6th continent under our wings,” he said. The chairman also said the airline is looking forward to providing Australians with Turkish Airlines' award-winning service quality and unique flight network and plans to strengthen their presence in the beautiful country by increasing both the frequency of their flights and the number of their destinations in the coming years.