WATCH: Game driver shows ‘crazy faith’ in stand-off with an elephant on game drive

A group of South African tourists have lived to tell the tale after being in a stand-off with a male bull elephant at Pilanesberg National Park north of Rustenburg in the Bojanala Platinum District of the North West province. For the adventure seeking group, it was a normal day for a safari drive with Mankwe Game Trackers when they experienced a never to be forgotten showdown between the driver and the elephant.

After being lifted mid air by the elephant tusks’, the driver backed down and apologised to the majestic animal and, in a “hallelujah moment”, it backed away and went about its merry way. No injuries were reported. Even though the park is not managed by SANParks, the authority advised that when coming across elephants at a park, a safe distance should be maintained, right of way should be given to the animal and tour operators should be vigilant around a breeding herd. Commenting on the video, @hluri_mongwe, said: “The praying at the back😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 , y’all were ready to meet your maker, ne.”