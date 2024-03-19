WATCH: Game driver shows ‘crazy faith’ in stand-off with an elephant on game drive

A group of South African tourists have lived to tell the tale after being in a stand-off with a male bull elephant at Pilanesberg National Park north of Rustenburg in the Bojanala Platinum District of the North West province.
For the adventure seeking group, it was a normal day for a safari drive with Mankwe Game Trackers when they experienced a never to be forgotten showdown between the driver and the elephant.
@hendryblom We might win next time at 2 truths and a lie #safari #southafrica #wildlife #elephant ♬ original sound - Hendry Blom
Two videos of this epic showdown have since gone viral on social media platform TikTok leaving many South Africans in stitches.
In both videos, the driver is seen and heard reasoning and pleading with the gigantic animal as the elephant rams its head into the vehicle lifting it up with the passengers inside.
@hendryblom Drove around and found out #safari #southafrica #wildlife #elephant ♬ original sound - Hendry Blom
“Hey! Hey! Move! Hey! Move back,” the driver screamed at the elephant, who was not ready to back down.
After being lifted mid air by the elephant tusks’, the driver backed down and apologised to the majestic animal and, in a “hallelujah moment”, it backed away and went about its merry way.
No injuries were reported. Even though the park is not managed by SANParks, the authority advised that when coming across elephants at a park, a safe distance should be maintained, right of way should be given to the animal and tour operators should be vigilant around a breeding herd.
Commenting on the video, @hluri_mongwe, said: “The praying at the back😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 , y’all were ready to meet your maker, ne.”
Another TikTok user, @kay1_, said: “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Someone is praying in tongues🤭🤭🤣🤣. This game drive was eventful, scary but fun🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”
@Yoleesa said: “I just want to thank you videographer for keeping calm and giving us steady content 🙌🏾🙌🏾 your talent is appreciated.”
While another netizen, @tshimaratshikhoph joked: “Anyone that wants to do Safari vacations with me? 🤣🤣🤣I love living on the edge.”