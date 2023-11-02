Independent Online
Thursday, November 2, 2023

WATCH: Mzansi in stitches as tourists scramble for cover with a lion on the prowl during a safari picnic

A lion relaxes on the road at Kruger National Park. Picture: Unsplash

A lion relaxes on the road at Kruger National Park. Picture: Unsplash

Published 1h ago

Experiencing the African bush and going on a safari holiday is one of the biggest drawcards when it comes to touring Africa.

People pay big bucks to go on safari drives and see the Big Five including the lion, elephant, rhino, leopard and buffalo. But in this case, a group of tourists got more than they bargained for.

In the latest tales from the African bush, a video of a safari picnic gone wrong at an undisclosed location has left netizens in stitches.

In a video posted by Peche Africa on X, formerly Twitter, a group of tourists who were on a safari picnic are seen scrambling for cover after a ranger carrying a rifle alerts them to the danger approaching.

“Lion coming. Go into your vehicles. Faster! Faster! Faster! Lion!” shouts the ranger.

The group of tourists then scramble into their vehicles, leaving the picnic set-up behind.

One X user, issaG, commented: “But how can they just be so relaxed 😌 in the middle of the bush like that. Even having a picnic 🧺 with chefs like they are in there back yard.”

Another user, joe joe, said: “Isn’t it lions they had gone to see? Why not stay for a closer look? 😂😂😂.”

Chisomo kalawe commented: “😂🤣😂the way that chef is casually walking…he forgot to get into character mode 🤣😂…he is thinking..’I have been cooking for you all day and these are the games you want me to play’”

