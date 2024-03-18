Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

WATCH: Social media users call for the boycott of Cemair after MTV Base VJ Shamiso gets kicked off flight

MTV Base South VJ Shamiso. Picture: Instagram

MTV Base South VJ Shamiso. Picture: Instagram

Published Mar 18, 2024

Share

X users are calling for the boycott of Cemair after MTVBaseSouth VJ Shamiso, was kicked off a flight from Durban King Shaka International Airport to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

The VJ went live recording the incident leading up to her being escorted by members of the SAPS off a flight and snippets of that video have since gone viral and shared on X.

According to Shamiso, the airline’s flight attendant didn’t provide ample reasons for kicking her off the flight which made her believe that the incident was “racially motivated”.

“I’m not getting off the flight unless I’m booked another one. I paid for this. No we can’t talk because you’re not guaranteeing me a new flight. I’m not delaying other people, you guys are delaying other people,” Shamiso told the police.

The VJ went on to plead her case stating that she never displayed any vulgarity towards the Cemair staff and only used the F-word while on a call with a friend.

“I was not once vulgar or inappropriate or disruptive or disrespectful to anyone on this plane. No one! Please ask the people. Please ask these people if I did anything to them,” pleaded Shamiso.

“They’re racist! They are racist! I can’t think of any other explanation or they don’t like other pretty women because you’re both pretty but you’re racist asf,” said Shamiso.

Commenting on one of the viral videos, @itsmaroon___, said: “As black South Africans, we need to boycott @FlyCemAir !! It is clearly an airline that can not protect black people. What happened to Shamiso can never be acceptable.”

Another users, @DaButchstar, said: “Hi I am the guy who was sitting in front of you, please if you ever need witnesses I am available. We fought even after they tricked you out of the flight. We were also threatened to be thrown out cause of sticking out for you😡😤.”

@LedsMnukwa said: “This is so triggering. Flying out and into JHB and CPT has become so uncomfortable. One yt woman was blatantly rude to me on a flight because she didn’t expect to sit next to me, ‘a black person’.”

While @NMwanjasi said: “’WTF’ gets you kicked out of the flight?..No way! ✈️.. there must be a second motive!“

Related Topics:

King Shaka International AirportTambo International AirportMultiChoiceSouth AfricaDurbanJohannesburgTravel InspirationAfrican TravelBudget TravelAirportsEntertainment