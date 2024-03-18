X users are calling for the boycott of Cemair after MTVBaseSouth VJ Shamiso, was kicked off a flight from Durban King Shaka International Airport to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. The VJ went live recording the incident leading up to her being escorted by members of the SAPS off a flight and snippets of that video have since gone viral and shared on X.

Shamiso being discriminated by a flight attendant because she said “wtf” on the phone.



Passengers defending her, while cops and airline personnel are asking her to leave the flight. #Bbmzanzi Nozipho #TrackingThaboBester SAFA #Nandipha Alstro Nunurai pic.twitter.com/11amcOkx6p — Izidabazabantu (@izidabazabantu) March 17, 2024 According to Shamiso, the airline’s flight attendant didn’t provide ample reasons for kicking her off the flight which made her believe that the incident was “racially motivated”. “I’m not getting off the flight unless I’m booked another one. I paid for this. No we can’t talk because you’re not guaranteeing me a new flight. I’m not delaying other people, you guys are delaying other people,” Shamiso told the police. The VJ went on to plead her case stating that she never displayed any vulgarity towards the Cemair staff and only used the F-word while on a call with a friend.

“I was not once vulgar or inappropriate or disruptive or disrespectful to anyone on this plane. No one! Please ask the people. Please ask these people if I did anything to them,” pleaded Shamiso. “They’re racist! They are racist! I can’t think of any other explanation or they don’t like other pretty women because you’re both pretty but you’re racist asf,” said Shamiso. Commenting on one of the viral videos, @itsmaroon___, said: “As black South Africans, we need to boycott @FlyCemAir !! It is clearly an airline that can not protect black people. What happened to Shamiso can never be acceptable.”