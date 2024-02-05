WATCH: South African Airlink faces backlash as popular YouTuber review reveals ‘terrible’ service

South African Airlink has some serious explaining to do. Josh Cahill, renowned for his candid airline reviews, recently offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his encounter with the South African carrier, Airlink, and it doesn't bode well. With a career built on scrutinizing airlines, Cahill has an impressive record of travelling on 185 different airlines over 650 flights in the last six years.

About a month ago, the YouTuber found himself reportedly banned by Qatar Airways following a negative review of the Doha-based airline. The dispute escalated when he refused to take down the review from social media, even when offered a free return flight anywhere in the world. Now, in a now-viral video shared on Facebook, Cahill documents his experience on an Airlink flight.

Right from the outset, he expresses disappointment with the service, stating, "Fly South Africa’s Airlink, they said." He goes on to describe his flight as a complete disaster. Cahill recounts encountering an agent, who seemed utterly disinterested, was buried in their phone and even left during check-in to greet a friend. As if that weren't enough, another hiccup awaited him on his way to the Airlink lounge. Having paid $300 (R5,670.42) for a business class ticket, he was turned away because he arrived too early – a situation he claims to have never encountered before.

Furthermore, Cahill highlights the uncleanliness of the flight, citing it as the first noticeable issue when entering the cabin. “First impression, terribly filthy, rubbish everywhere. They don’t really, like, seem to look after their planes or not even clean them.” Another issue he had, he states that the crew was too “busy with themselves and having a good time in the galley” while the customers sniffed up the stickiness and dust of the previous flight. Yikes, it just gets worse as he points out safety hazards.

However, other travellers shared the opposite opinion and experience with the airline. @Grant Bernice Clifton commented: “I’ve flown with Airlink many times, including their international flight from JHB to Madagascar. I’ve always found them to be professional, efficient, friendly and clean.” @Kerry-Lee Bekker wrote: “This is definitely an exception NOT the rule! I have flown airlink on multiple occasions to different destinations. Still one of the best airlines in South Africa. This is only 1 persons experience!” Anthony Mark Bird also commented: “Awesome training experience for airlink in this video. However, i must admit that the times i have flown with airlink, i have always had a good experience.”