WATCH: South Africans comical responses to American’s queries on underwear washing

“Help us understand washing panties and hanging them in a guys’ bathroom. Have you done or experienced this? @Cidney Green,” questioned Mayweather. According to Cidney, the normal thing for American women to do when they sleep over at a man’s house is for them to put their drawers in their purse and be on their merry way the next morning to wash them at home. She also revealed that she doesn’t wear panties and she assumed the reason why South African woman do this is to hide the smell of the vaginal discharge.

“I don’t really wear panties first of all… She may want to take them off, so that she can like wash them so that you don’t think that she stank,” Green said. Mayweather responded that it was more of a hygiene thing as South African women also actually hand wash their drawers as opposed to putting them in the washer or leaving them on the floor. Netizens were kind enough to share the reasons behind why South African women did not miss a day when it comes to washing their underwear.

TikTok user @thomasmeleng100 commented: “Not only woman, most of Africa men do it it’s how we were raised, I’m 53-years old I’m still doing it if I am not at home.” Another user @mavestar909 said: “I feel for you, it can come as strange and even hanging them outside you have to cover them with a small towel ,we can’t be seeing some’s wife or gf partie.” To which Mayweather responded: “My girlfriend almost beat me for hanging her panties one time 😂 I was clueless about that. I never hung clothes until I came here, didn’t know there was rules. She was pissed😂.”