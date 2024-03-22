WATCH: TikToker leaves followers gobsmacked by decision to fly from Richards Bay to Durban to avoid the drive

In a world where time is money, the true definition of wealth is paying for convenience, and that’s exactly what this TikTok content creator did. Entrepreneur and engineer Adee Ndivhuho Rasikhanya took to the social media platform to share that she decided to fly from Richards Bay to Durban because she was too lazy to drive.

@adee1103 Do you prefer a flight ✈️ or driving 🚗 ?😁 #kwazulunatal In her TikTok post captioned, "Do you prefer a flight ✈️ or driving 🚗 ?😁," Rasikhanya detailed her journey navigating these three places in one morning. According to the content creator, her day started out at Richards Bay Airport. She then flew to OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park and then took a flight to King Shaka International Airport. Travelling from Durban to Richards Bay and vice versa is about 178.1km on the N2, covered in 118 min depending on traffic.

However, Rasikhanya said that her three-city tour took two hours. She also said that her trip ended up costing close to R7 000 with return and posted some receipts for her followers, who were in disbelief. Commenting on her post, @s.k.malumz, said: “Wait you telling me 🤔 you went from richardsbay to Johannesburg and than from Johannesburg to Durban? but driving from richardsbay to Durban is just 1 hour 30 minutes sis wami.”