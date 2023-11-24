WATCH: Woman gives birth as Istanbul flight prepares for takeoff

From bizarre scenes to unexpected surprises, the aviation world can be quite eventful. In a recent incident in Istanbul, a mother-to-be defied all odds by going into labour just before take-off and giving birth onboard an airplane.

Handling childbirth in an airplane is undoubtedly challenging due to the confined space and limited resources, which adds an extra layer of complexity. But the flight's paramedic crew demonstrated professionalism and skill in managing the unexpected situation. According to reports from the “Daily Mail,” the mom-to-be experienced unexpected labour just as the Pegasus Airlines plane was preparing for takeoff at Sabiha Gökçen International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, en route to Marseille, France.

The cabin crew then initially provided first aid to the woman and she was then moved to another part of the aircraft, where medics assisted her during the birthing process. A video has since emerged of the airline’s paramedics swiftly navigating through the aircraft to assist the woman in labour. In the footage, a female paramedic can be seen carrying the newborn down the aisle, wrapped in a blue cloth.