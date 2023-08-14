WATCH: Woman’s dream holiday goes up in flames

Holidays are typically intended to be all about relaxation and the enjoyment of novel activities. However, visitors to the Greek island of Rhodes had a very different experience when wildfires swept across the region in July, resulting in the most extensive evacuation of tourists in the nation's history. Approximately 2 466 residents from 17 villages along Corfu's northern coast, an area frequented by British villa owners and tourists, were compelled to hastily abandon their homes.

Fiona Michelle, a 30-year-old content creator from London, found herself caught up in the evacuation. In her video, you'll be enchanted by the stunning sights Greece has to offer – the breathtaking views and absolute tranquillity. But according to the caption things were not quite holiday friendly: “A weekend trip that turned into survival mode in 24 hours.” Right at the beginning of the video, Michelle is clearly having a blast, lounging by the pool and flaunting the incredible hotel she's staying at – it's seriously envy-inducing.

“But then, things take an unexpected turn when a heatwave triggers a fire, and suddenly, a dark cloud sweeps across what was once a perfect summer day. @fionamichelle__ Life comes at you fast ♬ Kumama papa - drill remix - odyssybeatz As things escalated, the hotel guests had to make a quick exit. They were safely transported off the island using boats and buses, presumably to other hotels. However, there were no flights and some hotels were crowded.

So, here's something to ponder: When things go haywire like this, do you still have to foot the bill for your stay? I mean, Michelle's holiday got totally derailed. Do you still have to cough up the cash even if you didn't get the full experience you paid for? Maybe this is where giving that fine print a good once-over would've been a smart move. One person posed that question in a comment on the video posted: “So did y’all get a refund and a voucher?”